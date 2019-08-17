Explosion reported at wedding hall in Afghanistan

An Afghan official said Saturday that dozens are feared dead or wounded in an explosion at a wedding hall in Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told The Associated Press there is no immediate information on the cause of the blast, which occurred on a busy Saturday night.

Rahimi said the blast occurred at the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul, a part of the city that many in the minority Shiite Hazara community call home.

The explosion shattered more than a week of calm in the Afghan capital. Ten days ago a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a busy west Kabul neighborhood in the same district, killing 14 people and wounding 145. Most were civilians.

That blast and this one occurred on the same road.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.