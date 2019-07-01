Drama follows powerful bomb blast in Afghan capital

Smoke rises from the site of a blast and gunfire in Kabul, Afghanistan on July 1, 2019 MOHAMMAD ISMAIL / REUTERS

Kabul, Afghanistan -- A powerful bomb blast rocked the Afghan capital early Monday, rattling windows, sending smoke billowing from downtown Kabul about a-mile-and-a-half from the U.S. Embassy and wounding dozens of people, officials and a medic said. One unconfirmed report said several people were killed. There was no initial claim of responsibility.

The explosion hit as the streets in the capital were packed with morning commuters. Officials and police were at the scene of the blast and few details were available. Ambulance sirens screamed throughout the downtown area as they rushed to the scene.

Mohammad Karim, a police official in the area of the attack, said a car bomb exploded outside a Defense Ministry building. Militants then ran into a nearby high-rise located in a crowded market and began firing down on the ministry. Police and special Afghan security forces were swarming the area and cordoned it off.

CBS News' Ahmad Mukhtar reports at least two of assailants took positions in the building and were fighting with the Afghan forces.

Kabul's chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, could only confirm the explosion, but was unclear on the target or the type of explosive device. Ambulance worker Mohammed Zahir said at least 50 people were wounded. The Reuters news agency put the number at 65.

The capital has been relatively quiet in recent months following a spate of violent explosions, many claimed by the local Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) affiliate. The Taliban, who have also carried out scores of attacks in Kabul, said they had no claim of responsibility for the blast.

The explosion comes as the Taliban and the United States hold talks in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar, where the militant group maintains a political office.