MLB won't punish Dodgers star Justin Turner for returning to field after positive COVID-19 test

Major League Baseball on Friday said it would not punish Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner for returning to the field and celebrating his team's World Series win after testing positive for coronavirus. After an investigation, the league said Turner apologized and it will not pursue any further action against him.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Turner was "extraordinarily upset by the incident."

"We all have made mistakes as we navigated these unprecedented challenges and have tried to learn from those mistakes so they are not repeated. With this in mind, I am closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologizing and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward," Manfred said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check later for updates.