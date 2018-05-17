Justin Trudeau urges NYU graduates to "fight our tribal mindset"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged New York University's class of 2018 to "fight our tribal mindset" by embracing diversity and tolerance. In front of a crowd of more than 31,000 at Yankee Stadium, he encouraged graduates to step out of their comfort zones.

"We are not going to arrive at mutual respect, which is where we solve common problems, if we cocoon ourselves in an ideological, social or intellectual bubble," Trudeau said.

In the age of social media, it is far too easy "to engage only with people with whom we already agree — members of our tribe," Trudeau told the graduates, imploring them to reach out "to people whose beliefs and values differ from your own."

While Trudeau did not mention President Donald Trump or any other leaders by name, he warned against "aggressive nationalism" and "identity politics."

"The leadership we need most today and in the years to come is leadership that brings people together, that brings diversity to a common cause," he said. "It's always been easier to divide than unite. But mostly, it requires true courage."

New York University invited Trudeau to speak at its 186th commencement ceremony, where it also awarded him an honorary degree -- the first world leader to receive an honorary degree from the university while in office, according to the Canadian Press. The school described the Canadian leader as focused on "fostering strength out of Canada's rich diversity, fighting climate change" and being "a proud feminist."

Trudeau's speech also comes amid talks between the U.S., Canada and Mexico over whether to renew the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement.