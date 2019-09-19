Justin Trudeau addresses brownface and blackface controversy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking this afternoon about the controversy of him appearing in photos from years ago dressed in blackface and brownface. At least three photos have been released that show Trudeau wearing darkened makeup on his face.

Trudeau has apologized for the 2001 picture of him wearing brownface at an "Arabian Nights" theme party. "I should have known better then, but I didn't, and I am deeply sorry for it," he said