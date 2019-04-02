Accuser says Justin Fairfax referenced her prior alleged sexual assault, said she'd be "too afraid" to report it

In her first interview about the alleged incident, one of the two women accusing Justin Fairfax of sexual assault told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King that she believes the now-Virginia lieutenant governor preyed on her because he knew she had been assaulted before.

"He knew that the year prior that I had been raped by someone and that nothing was done about it. And he was a very good friend to me," Meredith Watson told King. "Which is why I never would've expected anything like this from him."

Watson claims Fairfax assaulted and raped her in 2000, when they were both students at Duke University. She said the two were friends and that she had confided in him about being allegedly assaulted by a Duke basketball player the year before.

"Did you ever talk to him [Fairfax] after he allegedly assaulted you, did you ever say, 'How could you do that to me, you were my friend?'" King asked.

"I did. One night after it happened … I was at a party on campus and he came and so I went to leave, like, I left. And he followed me out and was sort of following after me, calling after me," Watson said. "And I was just running trying to get away and then I finally stopped and I turned around. And all I said to him was, 'Why? Why would you do that to me.' And he said, 'I knew because of what happened to you last year that if I got you in the right situation, you would be too afraid to say or do anything about it.'"

"Meredith, you hear that and you think what?" King asked.



"He knew what he was gonna do that night when he asked me to come over," Watson said.

Watson went public just days after Vanessa Tyson accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her while they were both working at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. Tyson and Watson say they've never met. Fairfax adamantly denies their assault allegations.

Watson said she and Fairfax met at the end of her freshman year of college and were "very good friends."

"He was someone I really trusted and … during my junior year one night, he invited me to come over to celebrate. He was nearing the end of his senior year and just wanted to hang out and I did not think anything of it because it was normal. It was something we'd done tons and tons and tons of times," Watson said.

Watson said because it wasn't the first time they'd hung out, she wasn't worried.

"I completely trusted him," Watson said. "We were hanging out and everything was normal … and at one point, he left the room. And when he came back in the room ... he sort of stood blocking. The door was sort of imposing, the way he walked in the room and he shut the door. And it was sort of, like, simultaneous. I heard the door click and the light went off."

The click Watson says she heard was the door locking.



"And you think what? King asked.



"Oh no, what's about to happen," she said. "And he did things that you shouldn't do to someone without their permission. And I tried several times to get up and leave and was pushed back down."

"He forcibly sexually assaulted and raped me," Watson said. "I was not on the bed, initially. There was a couch. And he pulled me over and I tried several times to get up and was pushed back down, held down."



"It was very clear," she said.

Fairfax has said the night in question was consensual. To that, Watson said, "If you have to hold someone down, it's not consensual."

Afterward, Watson said there wasn't any conversation. She "just wanted to get to a safe space."



"I just left. It was humiliating," she said. "And so I left and I told my two closest friends."



"I believe I told them that something really awful had happened and that I had been raped. And I think I said that I was so humiliated I didn't want to talk about it anymore," she said.

Watson said she did tell those friends Fairfax was the one who had done it. "I told them exactly who it was," she said.



"It was a huge betrayal. He was my friend. I don't understand how you do that to somebody that you've been a friend to and who's confided in you about things. I just don't understand how you do that," she said.



Watson said that she waited a couple weeks before reporting to an official university that she was allegedly raped by a Duke basketball player.

"I didn't really know how to respond when it first happened. But I did report it to an official at the university," she said.

"You know, the experts say that many times if someone has been sexually assaulted, it happens again. You know, that's it not – it often is not an isolated incident. And I think people looking at you would say, 'Well, how could it happen to her twice in the same place at the same school?' What do you say to that?" King asked.



"I don't really know what to say to that. Because I don't understand how someone could think that because it happens once it could never happen again," Watson said. "I just don't understand that. You know, if you get in a car accident once in your life, are you never – will you never get in another car accident? No. You know, things happen. And I did not ask for it to happen."

In response to Watson's allegations, a spokesperson says Fairfax took a polygraph test and it supports his denials. That's according to information released by his team characterizing the results.

His spokesperson says the test showed Fairfax was truthful when he answered that he never had a conversation with Meredith Watson where she implied his sexual contact with her was non-consensual.

The spokesperson also says Fairfax denies ever holding Watson down or preventing her from getting up during the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, Duke tells CBS News the university is reviewing policies and procedures that were in place at the time these events are alleged to have occurred, and whether they were activated and followed.

As for Watson's claim that she had been assaulted by a Duke basketball player, the university said in February it first learned of that allegation when it appeared in the press that month.