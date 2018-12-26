Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery, Supreme Court says

Washington -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery, a court spokeswoman said. Ginsburg left New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now "recuperating at home," according to court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg.

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease.



Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. She survived pancreatic cancer thanks to an early diagnosis in 2009, and in 1999 underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation for colon cancer.

Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court.

Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments. The court next meets on January 7.

Ginsburg is one of the four liberal members of the Supreme Court, and is somewhat of an icon among progressives.