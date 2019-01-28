Justice Department to announce "national security related" charges involving China

Top Trump administration officials are set to unveil "national security related criminal charges" brought by the Justice Department (DOJ) related to China, the department said. The charges are scheduled to be announced at a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will be joined by Department of Homeland (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and several U.S. attorneys for the announcement at DOJ headquarters. Whitaker is scheduled to take questions from reporters.

It's unclear what the charges entail, but the relationship between the global powers has been strained by the detention of a top Chinese telecommunications executive in early December. Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the tech giant Huawei, was arrested by Canadian authorities at the request of the U.S. to face charges of violating sanctions against Iran. The Chinese government has called for Meng's release, but some officials in the Trump administration are pushing for her extradition to the U.S.

U.S. officials are meeting with representatives of the Chinese government this week to try broker an elusive trade agreement and end the prolonged tariff war between the two economic giants. Apart from the trade dispute, the U.S. and China are competing for control over 5G infrastructure, which both countries believe is key to their economic and military success.