The organization teaching law to imprisoned men and women in Africa

The criminal justice system in Kenya is underfunded, overcrowded and decrepit. Over 80% of the inmates have never been represented by a lawyer. As a result, many inmates in the teeming prisons are experiencing some degree of injustice. But some of those prisoners are now earning law degrees and becoming paralegals thanks to Justice Defenders, an organization providing legal education and counsel that often changes lives. Anderson Cooper reports from Kenya on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.

Justice Defenders was founded by a 35-year-old lawyer from South London named Alexander McLean. "You might meet people in prison who think that the police are the ones who've convicted them of an offense and they're not aware of their right to an appeal…," he tells Cooper. "Or they've never had a copy of their judgment. So they know that they've been convicted, but they don't know exactly what of and why," says McLean.

Cooper accompanies McLean to Kenya to report on the Justice Defenders programs that offer inmates a three-week paralegal course in 46 prisons in Kenya and Uganda. Once trained, these paralegals assist other inmates with bail, court proceedings and rules of evidence. They can also prepare petitions and write appeals challenging their convictions and sentences.

"And so our hope with our work is that we give people fair hearings," says McLean. "So even if they're convicted or they're given a prison sentence, afterwards they say, 'Well, that's fair because my voice has been heard.'"

McLean has arranged with the University of London Law School for some inmates to take the same correspondence course Nelson Mandela took while he was in prison. Last year, 18 inmates and guards received their degrees.

Morris Kaberia was one of the law students. He was a police officer accused of stealing a cell phone and credit card. In court, he claimed he was framed after failing to pay a bribe to a senior officer. He was held for eight years before finally being sentenced to death by hanging. In 2018, with the help of his fellow law students, Kaberia represented himself in his appeal against his conviction. A judge acquitted him of all charges.

Justice Defenders says in the last three years it has helped more than 18,000 people in Kenya get fair hearings. The organization says its work there has resulted in almost 4,000 people getting acquitted and released.

Kaberia spent a total of 13 years in prison and now works full time for Justice Defenders training paralegals and helping prisoners get fair hearings. "You know, there is one thing we do. We make assumptions as people, as a society. And we dig our graves through those assumptions," Kaberia says. "Law is not for lawyers. Law is not for the government. Law is not for some people somewhere or the rich. Law is for everyone."