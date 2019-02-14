Jussie Smollett case: Persons of interest identified in alleged attack on "Empire" actor

Police have identified two persons of interest in their investigation into an alleged racial and homophobic attack against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago last month. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an email the persons of interest were identified using "advance technology, interviews with the victim and witnesses and transportation records."

He didn't release the names of the persons of interest and it wasn't clear whether they were the same two people seen walking in a surveillance image police earlier released.

Guglielmi tweeted that the persons of interest are not considered suspects, but were believed to be in the area of the alleged Jan. 29 attack and are being questioned by detectives.

Smollett, who is gay, has said he was walking to a Subway restaurant around 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he was attacked by two men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hung a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him. In his first interview about the incident, Smollett gave a detailed account of the attack on Good Morning America Thursday, saying the first attacker was masked and he only glimpsed the second attacker as he ran away. He said he fought back and later gave police a description as best as he was able.

As days passed with no video of the incident or suspects emerging, questions have swirled online and in the media about Smollett's account. On GMA, Smollett blasted those who have doubted him, insisting his story has remained consistent.

"I have to acknowledge the lies, and the hate. And it feels like if I had said it was a Muslim, or a Mexican, or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me much more. A lot more," Smollett told GMA.

Smollett said the attack has left him "forever changed."

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

"I will never be the man that this did not happen to," Smollett said.

Smollett told GMA he believes the two men seen in the surveillance video are his attackers. He grew emotional when asked how he would heal if the men are never found.

"I understand how difficult it will be to find them but we gotta," Smollett said. "I still want to believe with everything that has happened, that there's something called justice."

Chicago police have said Smollett has been cooperative and they consider him to be a victim in the case.