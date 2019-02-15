Police arrest brothers questioned in Jussie Smollett case

Two brothers who were questioned as "persons of interest" in the alleged beating of "Empire" star Jussie Smollett have been arrested, Chicago police said Friday. It was unclear what charges they faced.

Earlier Friday, police department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that detectives had "probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime." The brothers are of Nigerian descent and apparently left for Nigeria on the same day as the alleged attack, CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reported.

Upon their return, they were detained at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.