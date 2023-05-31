"Jurassic World" exhibition in Atlanta closes after vandal caused $250,000 in damage

A newly opened dinosaur exhibition based on the Jurassic Park movie franchise has temporarily closed after a man broke in and destroyed several displays inside, causing more than $250,000 in property damage.

The "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" opened on Friday, May 26, in Atlanta. Police responded to a burglary call on Monday after the manager of the location found multiple exhibits and other items damaged, according to a police report.

Atlanta police later identified the suspect as Acauan Carvalho Van Deusen, 20, and said video footage from the location showed him "sitting on top of one of the dinosaurs ripping off the skin covering." The police report also alleged Van Deusen stole four custom-made dinosaur shirts valued at $6,000 each.

"We will need to close temporarily while our staff addresses the damage," the exhibit said in a statement posted on Instagram."We understand how frustrating this is and are committed to ensuring that all affected reservation holders can rebook their sessions."

It did not say when the exhibit is expected to reopen.

