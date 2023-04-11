Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dead at age 27

Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at age 27, his mother announced on Instagram. Maribel Guardia, a fellow singer, wrote on Instagram that her son was found unresponsive at home and when first responders arrived, he was pronounced dead.

Guardia, who shared Figueroa with former partner Joan Sebastian, said her son died from acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.

Acute myocardial infarction is a heart attack and ventricular fibrillation, also known as V-Fib, is an irregular heart rhythm that can be deadly, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Guardia said the family is requesting privacy during the painful time and that Figueroa's funeral will be private. She signed the post for herself, her husband, Marco Chacón and Figueroa's wife, Imelda Garza Tuñón.

Figueroa's wife also posted about his death, as did his sister Juliana. He had one son, José Julián Figueroa.

Figueroa's final Instagram post before he died was a tribute to his father, who was also a singer, and died in 2015. Sebastian won four Grammys.

He followed in both of his parents' footsteps as an entertainer, releasing four full length albums. He also appeared in a series about his late father's life, as well as other acting roles.