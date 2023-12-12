Julia Roberts on where her iconic movie characters would be today, from "Mystic Pizza" to "Pretty Woman"

Where would Julia Roberts’ character in “My Best Friend's Wedding” be today?

Hollywood star Julia Roberts, known for her captivating smile and unforgettable roles, recently took a playful trip down memory lane in an engaging game of "Where Are They Now?" during an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host, Gayle King.

"Mystic Pizza":



Roberts started with "Mystic Pizza" in 1988, her breakout film where she played Daisy Arujo, a spirited young woman in a small town. Imagining Daisy's life today, Roberts believes that she and Charles would still be together.

"Let's hope they're still together and they have a bunch of cute little kiddos," Roberts said.

"Pretty Woman":



In the 1990 hit movie "Pretty Woman," Roberts captured hearts as Vivian Ward, a kind-hearted escort who finds love with a wealthy businessman. Reflecting on Vivian's journey, Roberts speculates that she would be a businesswoman today and be on her own independent path.

"I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business," said Roberts.

"The Pelican Brief":

In the 1993 film "The Pelican Brief," Roberts played Darby Shaw, a law student entangled in a political conspiracy. Roberts felt that Darby and Denzel Washington's character, Gray Grantham, were definitely a couple by the movie's end.

"To me, the end of the movie, they're absolutely together. And someone just said this to me the other day," said Roberts.

"They're watching TV. She's watching him on TV," said King,

"Yeah. And then the journalist says, "Well, your source seems too good to be true." And he says, in a way that only Denzel can, "She just might be."

"And then in slow motion, I put my head down with my cheeks pink, and that says it all to me," said Roberts.

"So they're together?" King asks.

"That's what I thought everybody thought. I think he's in love with her. She's in love with him," Roberts said.

"My Best Friend's Wedding":

Moving on to "My Best Friend's Wedding," the 1997 movie where Roberts played Julianne Potter, a food critic who realizes she loves her best friend, Roberts thinks that despite everyone thinking that she and her lifelong friend Michael O'Neal, played by Dermot Mulroney, end up romantically together, the two instead would venture into a new partnership.

"He's married and faithful to his wife. And George and Julianne start a do-it-yourself show on HGTV and become wildly famous," Roberts said.

"Runaway Bride":

In the 1999 movie "Runaway Bride," Roberts portrayed Maggie Carpenter, notorious for running away from weddings. She said that Maggie would finally overcome her fears of commitment.

"They stay together. He doesn't die in this one," Roberts said. "They're gonna stay together."

"Notting Hill":

That same year, Roberts also starred in "Notting Hill," where she played famous actress Anna Scott who falls in love with a bookshop owner. Roberts said she envisions Anna living a different way to her glamorous Hollywood life in the film.

"She's retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size, amazingly. And yeah ... he runs the bookshop still. And now there's a little knitting annex to the bookshop that she runs," she said.