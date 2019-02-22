"I still can't believe it": Park ranger furloughed during shutdown wins $29.5M lottery

Trenton, N.J. -- It was a lucky break for a New Jersey woman who was about to be furloughed from her government job. Park ranger Judith Smith got furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown but claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot, the largest Pick 6 tally in 15 years.

"And I still can't believe it," she told CBS New York.

Smith spoke to CBS New York from Florida where she is visiting her daughter, and she says her financial fortune could not have been more fortuitous.

Smith had purchased the winning Dec. 17 Pick 6 ticket days before the shutdown closed the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island.

The career government worker has been a U.S. park ranger since 1998, and she was about to without a paycheck for 34 days.

"It's scary knowing you may be out of a job," she said.

The Bayonne, New Jersey resident bought a ticket at Eddy's Wine and Liquors, and her two children put the it in a safe place while seeking legal and financial advice before claiming the jackpot.

The Pick 6 jackpot is the state's largest since May 2004.

"It was just the craziest thing," said daughter Sarah Smith. "Where other people were worried about money and how they are going to pay their bills, my mom finds out she's a multi-millionaire."

So what is she going to do with the money? Smith plans to take care of her family, son Andrew, her grandchildren and daughter Sarah.

"I'm going buy a house in Florida so I can visit my daughter," she said.