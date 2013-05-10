Judge rules no delay on Plan B access for women of all ages

NEW YORK A New York judge has refused to suspend his ruling giving women of all ages broad access to morning-after birth control.

U.S. District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn issued an order Friday declining a government request to delay implementation of his ruling. The government had warned that "substantial market confusion" could result if Korman's ruling is enforced while appeals are pending.

The judge had ruled that the Plan B One-Step morning-after pill could be sold to everyone without a prescription.

The Food and Drug Administration last week announced the contraception could be sold without a prescription to those 15 and older. Sales had previously been limited to those who were at least 17.

The judge delayed enforcement of his order until Monday to give the government time to appeal.