Judge rejects bankruptcy sale of Alex Jones' Infowars to The Onion

A federal judge on Tuesday night rejected the sale of the conspiracy platform Infowars to The Onion satirical news outlet after Alex Jones claimed that a recent bankruptcy auction was fraught with illegal collusion.

The Onion was named the winning bidder on Nov. 14 over a company affiliated with Jones. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez's decision means Jones can stay at Infowars in Austin, Texas. The Onion had planned to kick Jones out and relaunch Infowars in January as a parody.

At the end of a lengthy two-day hearing in a Texas courtroom, Lopez criticized the auction process as flawed and said the outcome "left a lot of money on the table" for families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

"You got to scratch and claw and get everything you can for them," Lopez said.

Lopez cited problems -- but no wrongdoing -- with the auction process.

This is a developing story and will be updated.