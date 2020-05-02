Judge dismisses US women's national soccer team's claim for equal pay

The U.S. women's national soccer team has been fighting for months to receive the same rate of pay as their male counterparts. On Friday, a judge dismissed the claim for equal pay, but said that other allegations of discrimination can proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge R Gary Klausner said he would not allow the equal pay allegations to go forward because the women's national team previously "rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure" as the men's national team.

"The WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players," he wrote in the 32-page decision. "Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the MNT (men's national team) CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT's pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure."

The team's claims that the U.S. Soccer Federation discriminated against them regarding the money spent on commercial airfare, hotel accommodations and medical and training support services will go to trial in federal court in Los Angeles. The trial is scheduled for June 16, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement to CBS News, U.S. Soccer said it looks forward to working with the Women's National Team "to chart a positive path forward to grow the game both here at home and around the world."

"U.S. Soccer has long been the world leader for the women's game on and off the field, and we are committed to continuing that work to ensure our Women's National Team remains the best in the world and sets the standard for women's soccer," they said.

In response to the judge's ruling, USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe, who has helped spearhead the team's fight, tweeted, "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."