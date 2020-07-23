Man rescued after being stranded 40 hours with broken leg in Joshua Tree National Park

Palm Springs, California — A La Quinta, California man is already planning to get back on the trails after getting stranded in Joshua Tree National Park with a broken leg. Robert Ringo spent 40 hours in the desert, waiting for help after he broke his femur, CBS Los Angeles reports.

In excruciating pain, he couldn't get himself out of the rocky terrain he found himself in.

He recorded himself yelling for help and talking about being stranded.

But Ringo had done all the right things before leaving for his hike: He tagged his location and shared it with his son and brought two liters of water with him.

He ate juniper berries to survive.

After nearly two days, Ringo was finally found by searchers, who airlifted him to a hospital.

"I'm just so grateful because, I mean, if I had never been found, it would be just devastating for my family. I have a very large family," Ringo said.

Ringo says he looks forward to hiking again once his broken leg heals.