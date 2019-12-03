This college football player lost his parents before Senior Day, but he didn't walk out alone

A Michigan State University football player whose parents died before Senior Day walked out with his adopted dogs onto the field for the occasion. Spartans cornerback Josh Butler brought out Roxy and Remi for the event, which typically features seniors emerging from a tunnel with family members for their final college game.

Since Butler has been in college, he's lost his father in 2017 and his mother to cancer last year. In between both deaths, the fifth-year senior adopted two boxer and red-nosed bulldog mixes, who have become a huge part of his life. On Saturday, he took his "daughters" onto Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State University beat reporter David Harns tweeted a video of Butler running onto the football field with the playful canines. Butler reflected about the day and his time at the school in an Instagram post.

"Definitely been a blessed journey since taking the greyhound bus as a kid all the way up to Michigan State, being able to prevail through losing my father in 2017, and seeing my mother pass away in my arms just this April from cancer; it has strengthened me as a person, man of God, and leader," the post read.

"I love everyone who has had an impact on my life! My next big step in earning my Masters this December. Was great to be apart of the Dantonio Era! My Dogs mean the world to me!" he added.

Josh Butler with his dogs, Roxy and Remi on Senior Day. Michigan State University Athletics

Butler, who's finishing his master's degree in media and information later this month, has curated an Instagram account for the dogs, too. The page has more than 5,000 followers and it's filled with adorable videos and photos of the Remi and Roxi.

He told the Lansing State Journal his dogs and teammates helped him through his parents' deaths. "We talk about the sadness and the negativity about a lot of things because that's what they remember the most, but there's also positivity behind any story," Butler said. "There's always a rise after the fall."