Jose re-strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Jose re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon off the coast of North Carolina.

At this time, there is no current threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday afternoon that Jose had sustained winds of 75 mph. It was located about 640 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 485 miles southwest of Bermuda.

The hurricane was moving northwest at about 10 mph, was expected to turn to the north-northwest by late Saturday and toward the north on Sunday. Some strengthening was forecast through Saturday, with weakening possibly beginning on late Sunday.

Jose is expected to produce high surfs and life-threatening rip current conditions along the U.S. East Coast as it moves up the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, swells from Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast coast of the United States. The swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Meteorologists say Jose could produce direct impacts next week from North Carolina northward to New England.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression's maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it's forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.