Washington Redskins sign wide receiver Jordan Veasy after Colin Kaepernick workout

The Washington Redskins have signed Jordan Veasy, one of the wide receivers who participated in the workout with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick last month. The team announced they were signing Veasy to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Veasy, who went undrafted after leaving California University at Berkley in 2018, was picked up after he shined at the workout in November with Kaepernick. In one of the viral videos taken at the showcase, Veasy made an impressive 50-yard catch off a deep throw from former 49ers quarterback.

This Colin Kaepernick deep ball during his workout was beautiful. pic.twitter.com/HOZnclngZZ — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) November 16, 2019

Veasy was one of the few receivers along with Bruce Ellington, Brice Butler and and Ari Werts to partake in the Kaepernick workout, which had several NFL scouts in attendance. The workout was meant to be Kaepernick's first step in returning to the NFL, and an opportunity to demonstrate that he still has the skills required to compete at a professional level.

Veasy, who made a two-hour drive to the workout, told the Washington Post he believes that if it weren't for the opportunity he wouldn't have been signed.

Colin Kaepernick stands with Bruce Ellington, Brice Butler, Jordan Veasy, and Ari Werts during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School. Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

"That's one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it," Veasy told the Washington Post. "Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me."

Veasy said he knew Kaepernick before the workout. They took a class about black representation in popular culture at the University of California at Berkley and their familiarity with each other prompted him to reach out to Kaepernick's agent, according to the Post.

The Redskins will be the fifth team that Veasy has played for in his short career, but he has yet to see action in a regular season game.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the league since January 2017, after he was allegedly frozen out of the league for kneeling during the national anthem as a symbol of protest against police brutality and racism. Kaepernick sued the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league, and the two sides reached a settlement in February.