Armed intruder at Joint Base Andrews arrested, second person fled

Washington — An armed 17-year-old male was arrested at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night after he and another individual drove through a security checkpoint at the installation's main gate, prompting a lockdown at the base.

The incident took place as Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of President Biden's Cabinet arrived back at the Maryland base from a trip to Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff left Joint Base Andrews aboard Marine Two, though it's unclear whether the base was put on lockdown before or after their departure. The White House confirmed the Cabinet members traveling with the vice president — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan — were safely off the base.

Joint Base Andrew said the incident began around 9 p.m. Sunday when the two individuals drove through the security checkpoint and "failed to adhere to commands" from security personnel at the main gate.

The service members deployed barriers and stopped the vehicle, which was stolen, and the two people inside fled. One, the 17-year-old, was apprehended and had a gun. No shots were fired, and the man remains in custody.

The base's Security Forces Defenders and local police conducted a full sweep across the installation and found "confirmatory evidence that the base intruder on the loose had departed the installation," Joint Base Andrews said in a statement Monday morning.

Colonel Tyler Schaff, Joint Base Andrews installation commander, praised the work of the Security Forces Defender in deploying the barriers to stop the car and apprehending the 17-year-old with the weapon.

"I apologize for the inconvenience some experienced while traveling to and from base last night," he said in a statement. "We appreciate everyone's understanding and patience as the installation was being searched. The safety of our personnel is always our top priority, and your cooperation helped make it possible for our Defenders and partners to thoroughly and swiftly search the base. Our Defenders remain committed and ready to safeguard the base at every hour of every day. I remain proud of them."