Johns Hopkins University and student protesters agree to end encampment

BALTIMORE-- After 14 days, Johns Hopkins University and student protesters have reached an agreement on the dismantling of the protest-related encampment on the Beach at the Homewood campus.

According to a release, protesters have agreed to take down the encampment Sunday, and not to restart it, effective immediately. Protesters who are not affiliated with the university taking part in the encampment have been instructed to vacate the campus.

Since the protest began April 29, the university has sought a peaceful resolution to the presence of the encampment, which violates university policies designed to protect freedom of expression and ensure campus safety.

Within the agreement, the university promised to review the protesters' key question of divestment, using the university's existing process. JHU has also committed to conclude student conduct proceedings arising out of the encampment, as long as protesters agreed to not to engage in further disruptions of university activities, including Commencement.

"Conduct proceedings will continue for any allegations involving violence, assault, property damage, discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or threats" according to the release.

"Bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution has been an urgent priority for us since it began almost two weeks ago. Hopkins is deeply committed to free expression, but it has to be done safely and in a manner that respects university rules and norms. We are grateful to the many members of our community–faculty, staff, and students–who helped us navigate this moment," said JHU President Ron Daniels. "This is a truly difficult time in our world and at our university, with the anguish of the ongoing conflict and human tragedy in Israel and Gaza. It is my fervent hope that at Hopkins, we can together continue our focus on the important work of a university – to engage in dialogue and learning with one another regarding challenging and complex issues such as these."