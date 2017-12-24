Texas police officer helps make autistic teen's dream come true

GARLAND, TEXAS -- A Garland police officer is using his time off as an opportunity to give back this Christmas by granting a teenager his ultimate wish, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. Carlos Saldivar and Officer Craig Dockter have lost touch since their days at Bradfield Elementary. But they've reunited this Christmas weekend for Saldivar's nephew, 15-year-old Johnny Morin.

Saldivar: "What do you wanna be when you grow up?" Morin: "A police officer."

The 15-year-old is on the autism spectrum, and he loves the police.

Saldivar and Dockter had been talking for months about making Morin's dream of being an officer come true. On Saturday and Sunday, it finally happened.

"He ran past his uncle, his mom, everybody and ran to me and called me by my name," said Officer Dockter. "I've never met him."

Morin got to wear the badge and blare the sirens. "He knows what he's doing!" said Officer Dockter.

The 15-year-old even got the chance to ride in the patrol unit.

It was the ultimate Christmas gift for a young man who loves those who serve and protect.

"It's very impactful to me. To just see how happy he is. To step back and see how one little moment in time brings to this young man, it's just amazing," said Officer Dockter.

The family said they wanted their story told as a way to say thank you to the officer for what he did. Morin turns 16 next week, so this is also part of his birthday surprise.