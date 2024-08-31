Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau mourned on field at Phillies game and around MLB after hockey world's sudden loss
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Everything stopped at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday night as fans and the Phillies observed a moment of silence for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two brothers from a beloved hockey family who grew up cheering on Philly teams.
MLB's tributes to the Gaudreaus — who were struck and killed while riding bicycles in rural Salem County, New Jersey on Thursday night — extended far beyond the Philadelphia region where they grew up, with teams across the league including the Los Angeles Angels, Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds also mourning the beloved athletes at their games the day after the tragedy.
It wasn't just baseball teams either, with soccer and even an international hockey game between Slovenia and Hungary opening with moments to honor the brothers.
"We join the sports world in mourning the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau," the Phillies posted on X. "The Phillies send their deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, and to the entire NHL family for this seismic loss to their beloved community."
Friday night, the Phillies stood on the field near the home dugout, with many players turning their eyes to the scoreboard, which displayed a collage of photos of Matthew and Johnny.
Cincinnati Reds' and Cleveland Guardians' tributes to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The loss of Johnny Gaudreau was felt especially in Ohio, where he played left wing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, the state's only NHL team. Ohio's two MLB teams both mourned the Gaudreau brothers at their home ballparks on Friday.
"We are heartbroken," the Reds posted on social media prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, along with a picture of the Gaudreaus on the scoreboard at Great American Ball Park.
Over at Progressive Field in Cleveland, the Guardians observed a moment of silence before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the Gaudreau family, the entire @BlueJacketsNHL organization, and all who knew and loved Johnny and Matthew," the Guardians posted on X.
Los Angeles Angels' tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
The Los Angeles Angels players stood on the third base line before Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners as the scoreboard shared condolences to the Gaudreaus' relatives.
New York Yankees hold moment of silence for Gaudreau brothers
In New York, the Yankees put photos of Johnny and Matthew on the scoreboard and and held a moment of silence in remembrance before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
"We join the Blue Jackets and the NHL in mourning their loss and extend our deepest condolences to their loved ones," the Yankees posted on X.
Calgary, Canada soccer team pays tribute to former Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau
Calgary, a city in Canada's Alberta province, is home to the Calgary Flames, the team that drafted Johnny Gaudreau out of Boston College and played parts of nine seasons.
Canadian Premier League soccer team Cavalry FC also paid tribute to the Gaudreaus on Friday night prior to their game against Valour FC at ATCO Field in Calgary.
"As members of the Calgary sporting community, we share in this terrible loss," the announcer said Friday night.