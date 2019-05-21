Longtime Trump aide Johnny DeStefano leaving White House

White House aide Johnny DeStefano arrives for the Senate Republican Policy luncheon with President Trump in the Capitol on May 15, 2018. Tom Williams / AP

Johnny DeStefano, one of the president's longest-serving top aides, is leaving the White House, further thinning out the ranks of aides who have served in the administration since the very beginning.

His last day is Friday, according to a White House official. The Washington Post first reported his anticipated departure. DeStefano has worked as an assistant and counselor to the president.

Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser, had glowing words for DeStefano.

"I love the guy — no one better," Kudlow said in a statement provided to CBS News. "Johnny is indefatigable, knowledgeable, worthy of the highest praise, and personnel is policy. He served the president extremely well."

DeStefano served in the Office of Presidential Personnel in the administration's first days, helping beef up the administration's staffing. A longtime figure in Republican politics, he also served as a top aide to former speaker of the House John Boehner.