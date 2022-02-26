Johnny Cash's favorite song

Legendary musician Johnny Cash would have turned 90-years-old on Saturday.

Commonly known as "The Man in Black," Cash wrote famous songs such as "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line," and "Folsom Prison Blues."

In 1982, 60 Minutes correspondent Harry Reasoner profiled Johnny Cash for the broadcast. Reasoner asked Cash he had a favorite song from his collection.

"I think I probably should say "I Walk the Line," because it was my biggest seller, but the one that really means more to me that says it more for me and my life, I think, is "Pickin' Time," Cash told 60 Minutes. The message of the song is good times coming for us all- pickin' time."

Cash died in 2003 at age 71 from diabetes that resulted in respiratory failure.