John Wetteland, former World Series MVP, charged with child sex abuse

John Wetteland. Denton County jail

Denton, Texas — Former major league pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14. Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

The Bartonville Police Department says it received a referral from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services on Jan. 9. An arrest warrant was issued for Wetteland based on the initial investigation. Wetteland was arrested by Denton County Sheriff's deputies, Bartonville Police said in a press release.

Bartonville Police said no further details were being released "due to the nature of the alleged offense and stage of the investigation."

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. He's a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal and the Dodgers.