John Travolta tries to give VMA to drag queen dressed as Taylor Swift

It may be the best awards show flub since "Adele Dazeem," and unfortunately for John Travolta, it's his flub, again.

Travolta was presenting the award for Video of the Year alongside Queen Latifa at the VMAs on Monday night, a chance to redeem himself after butchering Idina Manzel's name during the 2014 Oscars. Things were going well – until he tried to give the wrong "Taylor Swift" the Moon Man trophy.

Swift showed up to the awards show with a giant, glittery posse of stars who appeared in her music video for "You Need to Calm Down." The star-studded video ended up winning the Video of the Year Award and the group ran to the stage to accept the award alongside Swift.

Jade Jolie, a drag queen who appeared in the music video, dressed as Swift for the occasion – with a blonde "lob" that looked identical to the singer's. When the "RuPaul's Drag Race" star got the stage ahead of Swift, Travolta mistook her for the pop star.

Travolta tried to hand the award to Jade Jolie, which turned into one of the most gif-able moments of the night. Jolie shared the clip on Instagram: "Almost got my first award tonight thanks to [John Travolta]," she wrote, with several "crying laughing" and "kissy face" emojis.

Travolta has not posted on social media since teasing his VMA presenting gig earlier in the night. He did, however pose with Swift, Jolie and the rest of the crew backstage.

While Travolta's mixup was caught on camera for just a second, it spread like wildfire online. In Travolta's defense, Jolie did look stunningly similar to Swift.