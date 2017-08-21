John Stamos posts nude photo to celebrate 54th birthday

John Stamos just turned 54, and he wants to show his fans that beauty has no age. The actor posted a nude photo of himself on Instagram and wrote, "#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!" Stamos' birthday fell on Saturday.

The photo shows Stamos from behind, showering outdoors as he looks back over his shoulder through strategically-located leaves.

#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

The "Fuller House" star's post is part of a recent trend of celebrities over 40 baring all, though most of those stars are women. Stamos' fans reacted positively and wrote comments like, "54 looks good!" and "still hot uncle Jesse!!"

Sofia Vergara posed nude for Women's Health in August and said, "Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It's not like before, when it was just young girls."

In July, Celine Dion, 49, posed nude for Vogue's Instagram.