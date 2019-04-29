John Singleton, "Boyz N the Hood" director, on life support following stroke

John Singleton, the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for directing "Boyz N the Hood" and "Poetic Justice," has been put on life-support while battling complications from a stroke he suffered earlier in April, his spokesperson Shannon Barr confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

Singleton's family had previously revealed that he was hospitalized for a stroke on April 17, but did not release additional details about his condition other than to say he was in ICU and "under great medical care."

At the time of his stroke, the 51-year-old Singleton was working on a variety of projects, some that have implications for his estate, which court documents show is worth $1.4 million. His FX crime-drama "Snowfall" had been renewed for a third season. His mother, Shelia Ward, has requested she be immediately appointed temporary conservator over his estate, where she could make medical and financial decisions on Singleton's behalf. It was not clear if this request was granted before Singleton had been put on life support.

Singleton became the first black filmmaker to receive an Oscar nomination when he was cited for his debut feature, "Boyz N the Hood." The 1991 film about the lives of young men in South Central Los Angeles starred Cuba Gooding, Jr., Ice Cube, Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.

His other films include "Poetic Justice," which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and "Rosewood." Singleton's recent projects include the TV series "Snowfall," a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles.