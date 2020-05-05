Skeptical senators to grill John Ratcliffe at confirmation hearing to be intelligence chief

Members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will convene in shifts on Tuesday morning to hear from President Trump's nominee to serve as director of national intelligence (DNI), Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas.

The high-stakes confirmation hearing, which will be open but limited in size to allow for social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic, takes place as the work of the U.S. intelligence community has been thrust repeatedly into headlines by persistent and often politically-charged questions about the outbreak's origins.

Ratcliffe withdrew his nomination after being selected for the role by Mr. Trump for the first time last August, in part because of media scrutiny of his qualifications — some of which appeared to be overstated. He is expected to field questions, especially from skeptical Democrats, about why he is better prepared for the role now than he was eight months ago.

Representative John Ratcliffe questions witnesses as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump on Monday, December 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alex Brandon / AP

"While I am willing to give Mr. Ratcliffe the benefit of the doubt in the hearing, I don't see what has changed since last summer, when the President decided not to proceed with this nomination over concerns regarding his inexperience, partisanship, and past statements that seemed to embellish his record — including some particularly damaging remarks about whistleblowers, which has long been a bipartisan cause on our committee," said committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner of Virginia. Warner has written recently about his concerns related to the politicization of the intelligence community during the Trump administration.

But Republicans who appeared lukewarm about, if not averse to, Ratcliffe's nomination last summer seem to have since warmed to the idea. Committee chairman Richard Burr has said he believes there is "no substitute" for having a Senate-confirmed DNI in the role. The agency currently has no Senate-confirmed officials in its top ranks — it normally has at least half a dozen.

Acting DNI Richard Grenell, whose relationship with congressional overseers and members of the press quickly turned confrontational since he assumed the role in February, has drawn criticism from former intelligence officers who have said the head of the U.S. intelligence community should have neither time for nor interest in combative engagements on Twitter. Burr and Warner also sent a joint letter to Grenell insisting that personnel changes, a number of which he personally announced, be put on hold until a permanent director is confirmed.

Perhaps most crucially for Ratcliffe, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement that, after speaking with him late last week, she has concluded Ratcliffe "does have the experience to meet the statutory standard to fill the position." As a co-author of the 2004 legislation that gave rise to the DNI role, Collins was viewed as having a vested interest in protecting the office's integrity, and therefore as a potential swing vote.

"His knowledge of cybersecurity is particularly important given the challenges our country faces," Collins said. She also indicated that she discussed the importance of "objective analysis" with Ratcliffe.

A member of two high-profile committees — the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, which he joined in 2019 — Ratcliffe caught the president's eye with his vocal defense of him at hearings related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and during the subsequent impeachment inquiry.

But Ratcliffe's fellow Intelligence Committee members and some intelligence community officials have questioned whether he has spent enough time steeped in the substance of intelligence work to navigate the multi-billion-dollar, multi-disciplinary, 17-agency community — and whether his loyalty to Mr. Trump could become a liability in the role of DNI, which has been traditionally kept separate from politics.

He is likely to be pressed on that very question on Tuesday, when Democratic senators will seek to exact promises that Ratcliffe will protect the intelligence community's apolitical mission from the political preferences — and pressures — of the White House.

That discussion is expected to focus in part on election security — a topic that is thought to have sparked the ire of the president and led to the ouster of former acting DNI Joseph Maguire. The intelligence community has said repeatedly that the Russian government, as it did in 2016, would seek to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, but the question of whether Moscow is again exhibiting a preference for Mr. Trump has sparked protestations from the president.

Ratcliffe may also be asked to address longstanding intelligence challenges related to "hard targets" like North Korea, Russia and Iran. Intelligence leaders who offered public assessments on those and other issues last year were later reprimanded as being "naive" by the president, whose policies diverged in some ways from what the assessments indicated.

Mr. Trump's criticism of the intelligence community's work and leadership has resurfaced with some frequency. In an interview on Sunday, the president appeared again to question the competence of the intelligence community's previous leadership — presumably, that of Mr. Maguire, whom Trump himself selected after Ratcliffe first withdrew — while discussing the briefings he had been given in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

"[T]he intelligence agencies, which have now — now, because before they weren't ... are now very competently run with some great people," Mr. Trump said, "and some great people coming."