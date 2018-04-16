Sen. John McCain recovering from surgery, in stable condition

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, is in stable condition after a surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis over the weekend, according to a statement from his office. The senator was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

"Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment," the statement reads. "He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues."

McCain was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in July 2017 following a procedure to remove a blood clot. He has remained in the Senate for the duration of his radiation and chemotherapy as part of his cancer treatment.

"Senator McCain and his family are grateful to the senator's excellent care team, and appreciate the support and prayers they continue to receive from people all over the country," his office said.

McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, tweeted that her father "continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination."