John Hickenlooper raises over $1 million within 48 hours of announcing 2020 run

Less than 48 hours after announcing he would be joining the 2020 presidential race, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has raised over $1 million dollars for his campaign. He announced his 2020 candidacy early Monday with a campaign video that highlights his career as a two-term governor and two-term Denver mayor. In his appeal to voters, Hickenlooper addresses recession, droughts and floods, and the mass shooting in Aurora in 2012.

"The surge of support and enthusiasm for the governor is clear," said Hickenlooper's finance director Dan Sorenson in a statement on Tuesday. "Governor Hickenlooper's record of bringing people together and delivering real results on health care, climate, and gun reform is resonating across the country."

The geologist-turned-brewery entrepreneur became a millionaire after his Wynkoop Brewing Co. became a success in the Colorado region.

Who else has hit the $1 million mark?

Hickenlooper is just one of four Democrats to hit a financing milestone this early in the campaign cycle. Here's who else raised serious funds the first hours of their campaigns.