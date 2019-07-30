Body of notorious gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed 85 years after FBI agents killed him

The body of notorious 1930s gangster John Dillinger is set to be exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery more than 85 years after he was killed by FBI agents. The Indiana State Department of Health approved a permit July 3 for Dillinger's nephew, Michael C. Thompson, to have the body exhumed from Crown Hill Cemetery and reinterred there.

John Dillinger WTTV

The permit doesn't indicate the reason for that request.

CBS affiliate WTTV reports the exhumation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. The health department says the disinterment and reinterment typically occur on the same day.

Crown Hill Cemetery spokeswoman Crystal King says the cemetery has no information about those plans.

The FBI says Dillinger's gang killed 10 people during bank robberies and other crimes in the 1930s. FBI agents fatally shot Dillinger in Chicago in July 1934.

In 2009, Dillinger was portrayed by Johnny Depp in the film "Public Enemies."

"To me, he was kind of a man of the people, you know?" Depp said at the time. "There is a Robin Hood edge to John Dillinger."