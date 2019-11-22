John Bolton makes return to Twitter, teases 'more to come'

Former national security adviser John Bolton reappeared on Twitter on Friday after his account lay dormant for more than two months, teasing that his followers should "stay tuned" for more information from him.

Bolton's reemergence came in a pair of cryptic tweets and marked his first posts since he left his position as national security adviser in September. The circumstances of his departure have been disputed, with President Trump saying he was fired and Bolton claiming he had resigned.

"Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned," he said in his first tweet.

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned........ — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

"We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come," he said in a second post.

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come..... — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

It's unclear what Bolton meant in saying his Twitter had been "liberated" and "suppressed unfairly," but Mr. Trump denied the White House had frozen the account.

"I actually had a good relationship with John," he told "Fox and Friends" in an interview Friday morning. "We disagreed on some things and some methods, but I actually had a good relationship."

The last tweet from Bolton before his account went silent was this, on September 10: "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'" Mr. Trump had fired him by tweet the same day.

Bolton has emerged as a key figure in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump launched by House Democrats in September, though he failed to appear before lawmakers for a closed-door deposition earlier this month. Three House panels are investigating whether the president withheld military assistance to Ukraine to push President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Tim Morrison, a former National Security Council official, told House investigators Bolton and Mr. Trump met "one-on-one" about the military aide withheld from Ukraine. Fiona Hill, former senior director for Russia on the National Security Council, testified Bolton described the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens as a "drug deal" concocted by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, told the House this month he was "part of many relevant meetings and conversations" related to the House's impeachment inquiry, but indicated Bolton would not testify unless a judge ordered him to do so.

The former national security adviser is reportedly writing a book about his time in the Trump White House.