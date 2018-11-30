CBS News' John Blackstone, a one-of-a-kind storyteller, is stepping away

We're paying tribute to our CBS News correspondent John Blackstone. He's stepping away from his impressive, Emmy Award-winning career to enjoy more time with his family. He'll still report occasionally.

Blackstone joined CBS News in 1980 as a foreign correspondent. He traveled the world to cover wars and coups, civil unrest and natural disasters. He transferred to San Francisco in 1986 where he followed the evolution of the tech industry, covered wildfires, and caught up with celebrities.

In the video above, Blackstone's good friend, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, highlights the storyteller's unique way of reporting that makes him one-of-a-kind.