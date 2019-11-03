John Bercow: Brexit's uniquely British internet star

This week, 60 Minutes Correspondent Jon Wertheim reported on the prolonged continental divorce known as Brexit. To tell this complex and fast-moving story, Wertheim spoke with one of Brexit's most colorful characters: outgoing House of Commons Speaker John Bercow. The Speaker's bellows of "Order! Order!" and colorful commentary in Parliament have been shared widely on the internet, creating a fan base that he was surprised to find.

"Quite quickly my wife and kids drew my attention to the fact that they saw on the internet that there was a lot of interest in other countries," Speaker Bercow told 60 Minutes.

John Bercow speaks with 60 Minutes correspondent Jon Wertheim

The Speaker rarely does interviews with the press, given his role as a neutral arbiter of the House of Commons. But through a mutual appreciation of tennis, Wertheim was able to secure an interview with the Speaker and tour his part-time residence in the Palace of Westminster.

Wertheim asked Speaker Bercow if moderating the House Commons was anything like being a chair umpire in tennis. "I feel like a chair umpire," the Speaker said, "and the chair umpire is never going to be popular with everyone."

The video above was produced by Will Croxton, Michael H. Gavshon and Cristina Gallotto. It was edited by Will Croxton.