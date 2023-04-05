Michigan man accused of killing woman with crossbow is charged with murder

A man accused of killing a Michigan woman with a crossbow was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday. Officers were called Sunday to a home on reports that a woman had been shot, the Battle Creek Police Department said.

Kori-Lee Moser, 44, was found injured and officers confirmed she had been shot with a crossbow, officials said. Firefighters and first responders have Moser medical aid and she was taken to a hospital, where she late died, according to a news release from the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Joel Wagner, 59, was arrested and lodged in the Calhoun County Jail for allegedly shooting Moser with the crossbow, police said.

JUST IN: Joel Wagner has been arraigned on a murder charge in the death of Kori-Lee Moser.https://t.co/IjSXd8qcDp — News Channel 3 WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) April 4, 2023

Wagner and Moser had been living together at the home, and had been in a relationship for two years, Battle Creek Communications Specialist Eric McClure confirmed Tuesday, CBS affiliate WWMT reported.

Drugs are suspected to have been a factor in the shooting, and forensic testing is pending, McClure said, according to the station.

It wasn't clear whether Wagner has an attorney who might comment on the accusations against him.