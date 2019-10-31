NBA stars Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns take fight to social media: "I OWN YOU"

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns were both ejected after getting into a brawl during a game at the Wells Fargo Center, but the fighting didn't stop there. The NBA stars continued their beef online Thursday as they await possible suspensions from the league.

Following the game, both all-star players continued bickering on social media. "Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao," Embiid wrote on Twitter.

Towns, who's nickname is "KAT," responded with photos of him fighting Embiid and one snapshot of the star crying after losing in the playoffs against the Toronto Raptors. He captioned it, "I aIN't nO B***** RaiSeD ARoUnD LiOnS," on Instagram.

Joel Embiid fights with Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers defeated the Wolves 117-95. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

However, Embiid clapped back, taking aim at the former rookie of the year and one-time All-Star's lack of playoff experience. "Imaginee talking about a 20 points loss. You hate to see it lmao. Go ahead using that pic of me caring about losing in the second round OF THE PLAYOFFS. Oh wait you'never been there."

"Don't get it twisted I OWN YOU," he added.

During the third quarter of 76ers' 117-95 win on Wednesday, Embiid and Towns began pushing each other on court before the incident took a violent turn. Towns then threw a punch and missed, and then put Embiid in a headlock. Embiid managed to take Towns to the ground, where he jammed his thumb into Towns' eye.

KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT. Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

Both benches cleared to stop the players from fighting. 76ers point guard Ben Simmons entered the brawl and appeared to put Towns in a chokehold. Officials ejected Embiid and Towns from the game after they ruled it a fight.

ESPN reported that the NBA is reviewing the game and conducting interviews to determine how the players will be disciplined. The report said the T-Wolves are against officials' assessment that Simmons was a "peacemaker," while the 76ers agree on the determination.