Manchin calls Biden's $1.75 trillion spending proposal a "shell game"

Key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is demanding more time to get "clarity" on the economic impact of the social spending package put forward by President Biden and other Democrats. In remarks to reporters on Monday, Manchin blasted House progressives for holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage.

Last week before leaving for Europe, President Biden announced a $1.75 trillion social-spending framework, trimmed down from the original $3.5 trillion. But Manchin made it clear Monday he still isn't comfortable with the framework in its current state, and the Senate can't pass the legislation without him. Democrats had hoped to possibly vote on both the infrastructure and the reconciliation bill this week, but Manchin's comments indicated that might not be possible.

"As more of the real details outlined in the basic framework are released, what I see are shell games, budget gimmicks that make the real cost of the so-called $1.75 trillion bill estimated to be almost twice that amount, if the full time is run out, if you extended it permanently," Manchin told reporters Monday afternoon. "And that we haven't even spoken about. This is a recipe for economic crisis."

Manchin, who has all along expressed concerns over spending, increasing the debt, and inflation, reiterated those concerns Monday. He took no questions.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on November 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

"I will not support the reconciliation legislation without knowing how the bill would impact our debt and our economy and our country," Manchin said.

The senator from West Virginia said he's been working in "good faith" in negotiations on the so-called reconciliation bill and that he's willing to compromise, accusing his progressive colleagues of taking an "all or nothing" approach.

"While I've worked hard to find a path to compromise, it's obvious: compromise is not good enough for a lot of my colleagues in Congress," he said. "It's all or nothing."

Within the hour, the White House responded to Manchin's statement.

"Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs. The plan the House is finalizing meets those tests—it is fully paid for, will reduce the deficit, and brings down costs for health care, child care, elder care, and housing," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "Experts agree: Seventeen Nobel Prize-winning economists have said it will reduce inflation. As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Senator Manchin's support."

This is a developing story.