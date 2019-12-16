$200,000 raised for Athens, Ohio food pantry after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow's acceptance speech

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow won the coveted Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, and while he won by a landslide it's not just his on-field abilities people are talking about. When Burrow went up to accept the award, the Ohio native took time to turn the spotlight on a community close to his heart.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said. "There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers speaks during a press conference on December 14, 2019 in New York City. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

While Burrow now plays in Louisiana, he attended high school in Athens, Ohio and began his college career at Ohio State. Fans from both of those states and around the country cheered Burrow's Heisman win — and then got to work to help the community.

Burrow's acceptance speech prompted fans to start a charity drive for a local Ohio food bank via Facebook.

"Let's answer Joey's call to action by supporting a local nonprofit that serves food to more than 5,000 households in Athens County each year," the organizer wrote on Facebook. By Monday afternoon, more than 5,900 people had chipped in, raising over $200,000 for the Athens Food Pantry.

Now, Burrow isn't just being celebrated for his football skills — he's being praised for inspiring people to do good.