Live

Watch CBSN Live

$200,000 raised for Athens, Ohio food pantry after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow's acceptance speech

By Caitlin O'Kane

/ CBS News

Heisman winner inspires food bank donations

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow won the coveted Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, and while he won by a landslide it's not just his on-field abilities people are talking about. When Burrow went up to accept the award, the Ohio native took time to turn the spotlight on a community close to his heart.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it's a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average," Burrow said. "There's so many people there that don't have a lot and I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Heisman Trophy Presentation
Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers speaks during a press conference on December 14, 2019 in New York City. Adam Hunger / Getty Images

While Burrow now plays in Louisiana, he attended high school in Athens, Ohio and began his college career at Ohio State. Fans from both of those states and around the country cheered Burrow's Heisman win — and then got to work to help the community. 

The Uplift More

More in The Uplift

Burrow's acceptance speech prompted fans to start a charity drive for a local Ohio food bank via Facebook. 

"Let's answer Joey's call to action by supporting a local nonprofit that serves food to more than 5,000 households in Athens County each year," the organizer wrote on Facebook.  By Monday afternoon, more than 5,900 people had chipped in, raising over $200,000 for the Athens Food Pantry.

Now, Burrow isn't just being celebrated for his football skills — he's being praised for inspiring people to do good. 

First published on December 16, 2019 / 4:48 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In