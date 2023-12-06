Watch Live: Biden urges Congress to pass Ukraine funding: "This cannot wait"

President Biden is reiterating his plea to Congress to pass a national security funding request that includes money for Ukraine, as the White House warns Ukraine funding will dry up by the end of the month. The president is giving remarks directed at Congress from the White House on Wednesday.

"This cannot wait," the president said. "Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess, simple as that. Frankly, I think it's stunning that we've gotten to this point in the first place. Congress—Republicans in Congress are willing to give Putin the greatest gift he could hope for and abandon our global leadership, not just in Ukraine, but beyond that."

The Office of Management and Budget sent a letter to Congress on Monday urging the House and Senate to approve more money for Ukraine, both to support the country in its battle against Russian aggression and to replenish U.S. military supplies.

"I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks," OMB Director Shalanda Young wrote to Congress. "There is no magical point of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money — and nearly out of time."

Mr. Biden's address comes an hour after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he will be leaving Congress at the end of the month, before his term ends.

The current speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson, says Ukraine aid won't pass without funding for border security.

