Biden to be vaccinated on Monday

Biden to get vaccine next week

President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill Biden will be vaccinated on Monday, incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday.

Mr. Biden has pledged to get his vaccine in front of the media to build public confidence. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their vaccines the following week.

Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated on camera on Friday morning, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also vaccinated on Friday.

Mr. Biden is building much of his early administration work around tackling COVID-19, and his administration will be responsible for overseeing the distribution for the majority of Americans who receive the vaccine.

The president-elect has recognized the monumental task that is building confidence in the vaccine. Last week, he urged Americans to have confidence in Pfizer's doses.

"I want to make it clear to the public: You should have confidence in this. There is no political influence," Mr. Biden said during a press conference in Delaware.

On Thursday, incoming White House adviser and current Representative Cedric Richmond tested positive for the virus. Richmond, who is quarantining for 14 days, is not considered a close contact of Mr. Biden.