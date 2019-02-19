Joe Biden speaks at the University of Pennsylvania — live stream

Former Vice President Joe Biden is delivering remarks at the University of Pennsylvania as the political world awaits his decision on entering the 2020 presidential race. Biden is sitting down with Penn's president as part of a wide-ranging discussion at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University.

The former vice president recently spoke at the Munich Security conference where he said that the U.S. doesn't want to turn its back on its closest allies and cherishes democracy, the rule of law and a free press. Biden spoke after current Vice President Mike Pence, who used his speech to tout the Trump administration's accomplishments.

Biden told the international body that the America he sees "stands up to the aggression of dictators and against strongmen who rule by coercion, corruption and violence."

Watch Biden's remarks in the live stream above.