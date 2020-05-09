Biden raises $2.7 million in first virtual fundraiser with DNC

Joe Biden's first virtual fundraiser embracing the new rules of an agreement with the Democratic National Committee brought in big money in Friday night's joint fundraiser. The virtual event raked in $2.7 million dollars, a source with direct knowledge on the fundraiser told CBS News, making it the most-successful night of fundraising for Biden's campaign so far.

The event brought together Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom, who officially endorsed Biden Friday night, according to the pool report of the fundraiser.

"You get it, and you've gotten it done over the course of decades,'' Newsom told Biden. "You've been on the frontlines of fighting against poverty, ignorance, and disease. You have a deep compassion and empathy, you see the world from other people's eyes.''

"You're willing to reach out to people - never talk down to people, regardless of their political stripes regardless, their lot in life,'' Newsom said. "That's about character. It's about decency. It's about honor."

Friday's fundraiser was the third virtual donor gathering for Biden this week. Since March 20, Biden's campaign has held 20 additional virtual finance events during the social-distance campaigning due to the pandemic, according to a tally by CBS News.

The virtual discussion was moderated by David Plouffe, who was Barack Obama's 2008 campaign manager.

At the event Biden praised California's decision to mandate mail-in ballots for every state voter. He called the move "incredible,'' according to the pool report, adding that it could have far-reaching impact.

Polls show that "registered Republications think it's the government's responsibility to provide this mail-in voting,'' he said.

Biden also addressed the latest economic figures, saying that America on Friday "received the worst jobs report in our nation's history, 20.5 million jobs lost last month, 14.7% unemployment, and the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression."

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee in April reached a joint-fundraising agreement that allows individuals to contribute $366,600 to the Biden Victory Fund.

Top tickets for the event to benefit the Biden Victory Fund went for $100,000, according to an invitation obtained by CBS News. More than 775 donors were on the call, according to the fundraiser pool report.