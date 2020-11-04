Watch Live: Joe Biden expected to speak as presidential race remains too close to call

Joe Biden is expected to speak Wednesday, as the presidential race remained too close to call. All eyes are on a handful of battleground states where Biden appears to be making gains against President Trump.

Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have not yet been called. CBS News projected on Wednesday afternoon that Biden had won Maine.

How to watch Joe Biden's expected remarks today

A senior Biden campaign adviser says that the former vice president's comments this afternoon, whenever they occur, are set to serve as "an update" on where things stand. The aide described the expected statement as "more good news" on their path to 270 and nothing that isn't already becoming apparent as the vote count continues in the remaining states.

Bo Erickson contributed to this report.