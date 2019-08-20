Joe Biden launches first TV ad in Iowa

Joe Biden has launched his first 60-second television ad in Iowa, targeting the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad City and Sioux City markets. The ad, titled "Bones," makes the case for Biden's ability to take on President Trump in 2020.

"We know in our bones this election is different," the ad says. "The stakes are higher, the threat more serious. We have to beat Donald Trump. And all the polls agree that Joe Biden is the strongest Democrat to do the job."

It goes on to tout the accomplishments of the Obama administration — the economic recovery after the financial crisis and the passage of the nation's health care law — and the promises of Biden's candidacy to build on those efforts by building on the Affordable Care Act, restore relationships with U.S. allies and "restore the soul of the nation."

Here's the ad:

The ad buy is part of a multimedia campaign including broadcast and digital ads. The campaign also plans a smaller buy on digital ads that are shorter in duration: 6, 10 and 15 seconds. Those will appear on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Hulu.

The campaign has requested over $200,000 in ad time for 293 spots to air on stations in Des Moines, Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.

Biden joins Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer and Kirsten Gillibrand on the Iowa airwaves with this ad buy.

Most of the Democratic field flocked to Iowa last week to visit the Iowa State Fair. CBS News interviewed 100 Iowans at the fair, and while a plurality of those interviewed said they're still undecided, 23 said that they planned to support Biden in the Democratic caucuses.

The latest poll of Democratic Iowa voters by Monmouth University found that Biden continues to lead the field with 28% support.

Adam Brewster and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.