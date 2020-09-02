Watch live: Biden to give remarks on how COVID-19 is affecting students and educators

Joe Biden will be speaking Wednesday about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected students and educators, and he'll also address President Trump's response to the virus.

In his speech before the Democratic convention, Biden said that children would be unable to return to school "until we deal with virus." He has promised to employ a "national strategy" to address the crisis.

"We'll make sure our schools have the resources they need to be open, safe, and effective," Biden said.

How to watch Biden's remarks:

Joe Biden delivers remarks about how COVID-19 has affected students and educators. Date: Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Queen Theater, Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Watch live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

Biden's campaign also announced on Wednesday that he would be traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday. On Tuesday, Mr. Trump visited the city, which has been roiled by protests since the police shooting of a Black man and the deaths of two people by a suspected vigilante shooter at a subsequent demonstration.

Mr. Trump did not meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the seven times in the back by a police officer. His family has have been vocal in denouncing violent protests since Jacob Blake was shot on August 23. The 29-year-old father of six remains hospitalized and is paralyzed from his injuries, his family lawyers have said.

It is unclear whether Biden will meet with the Blake family while in Kenosha.